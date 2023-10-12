HamberMenu
Kumaragurubaran named as Tamil Nadu’s new School Education Secretary

He replaces Kakarla Usha

October 12, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
J. Kumaragurubaran. File

J. Kumaragurubaran. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, October 12, 2023 named J. Kumaragurubaran as the new Secretary of the School Education Department, replacing Kakarla Usha. Mr. Kumaragurubaran would also hold the post of Secretary (Expenditure) in Finance Department.

A Government Order (G.O.) issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena also posted Dheeraj Kumar as the Secretary of Information Technology and Digital Services Department. Ms. Usha has been posted as the Commissioner of Tourism.

While Jayashree Muralidharan has been posted as Secretary, Welfare of Differently-abled Persons Department, Sandeep Nanduri is set to assume the office as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation hitherto held by Ms. Muralidharan.

