Kodungaiyur dump yard will be made an industrial park

The Kodungaiyur dump yard located in Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency would be reclaimed and transformed into an industrial park with waterbodies set up in the area and boating facilities made available to people, according to the poll manifesto released by the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) in the constituency, where by-election is due on April 12.

The poll promises made by the party, which has fielded its presidium chairman E. Madhusudanan , include setting up a walking track along the proposed water bodies with eatery joints, and converting Ezhil Nagar into a tourist site on the lines of the Chetpet Eco Park.

The manifesto listing108 poll promises , was released by the party leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam after inaugurating the election office at Kodhandaraman Street in Old Washermanpet.

Former minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan said a first of its kind mobile MLA office would be launched to receive petitions, enable people to file complaints, enquire about status of petitions and provide information to people on the government schemes. The mobile MLA office would also function as an e-seva centre from which people can carry out a large number of transactions related to government services, he said. “

“Within a week after winning the seat, a judicial commission of enquiry would be set up to investigate the causes leading to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death. Also, Jayalalithaa’s house in Poes Garden will be converted into a memorial,” he said. The former education minister said they would also take steps to unite the AIADMK and reclaim the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

The party also promised to set up two high schools and one higher secondary school in the constituency, complete the work on the arts and science college launched by Ms. Jayalalithaa and enhance it to world standards. Other promises include job training for youngsters, increasing bus services, improving health standards and setting up one ration shop for every 500 people in the constituency..