Joint Director of Education Dept. transferred for NEP circular

The DMK has not changed its stand against the policy: Mahesh Poyyamozhi

The Education Department has transferred a Joint Director who had “unilaterally” sent a circular on an e-mail received from the Union Government seeking details of teachers for a training programme based on the New Education Policy, 2020, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Friday.

“Since his action went against the State Government’s stand against the NEP, he has been transferred,” he told reporters here. The official did not get the consent of the Commissioner of School Education. He had sent the circular without the knowledge of his superior “in an attempt to reply to the e-mail from the Centre.” The e-mail, received on October 18, asked for the participation of Tamil Nadu teachers in a training programme at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training.

“Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] has been opposing the NEP since it was drafted in 2019, and there is no change in our stand,” Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said. The DMK, he said, was opposed to the three language policy and the examination pattern laid out in the NEP.

‘Circular withdrawn’

The circular, issued by the Joint Director to all Chief Educational Officers seeking district-wise details of teachers, was withdrawn immediately after the issue came to his knowledge on Friday, he said.

But he denied that officials and the State government were working at cross purposes. “We have made changes in the Department in the last few months. This is a lesson for us.”

Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the government had understood the opposition to a section of volunteers for the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ project. “The volunteers will be selected based on their [political] background and qualifications for the pilot project that is to be implemented from November 1 to 14. We will seek the help of school management committees at four different levels.”

He said the decision to reopen schools for Classes I-VIII was taken on the basis of the Chief Minister’s instruction that the health of students be given priority. Schools should not compel their students to attend in-person classes as physical attendance had not been made mandatory.