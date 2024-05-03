Jawahirullah calls for eliminating reference to card games in school maths book

May 03, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - CHENNAI

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday, May 2, 2024, requested the School Education Department to remove a chapter in the maths book for class 6 students of the Tamil Nadu State Board, which explains the concept of integers using a card game.

In a statement, he said there were many other ways to explain the concept, and introducing card games to students was not acceptable, especially when the State government has banned online rummy and other forms of gaming.

There had been similar references in the class 10 textbook, and last year, the T.N. School Education Department removed them, Mr. Jawahirullah said. He pointed out that the syllabus was designed by the previous AIADMK regime, but the reference continuing under the DMK’s ‘Dravidian model’ regime was contradictory to its policy stance against online rummy.