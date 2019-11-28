‘Information security stepped up at KKNPP after cyber attack’

A comprehensive safety audit was conducted on the administrative network of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) following a recent cyber attack, and appropriate safety measures have been put in place to thwart similar attacks in the future, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions and Prime Minister’s Office, has said.

Responding to a question from Congress MP from Palakkad V.K. Sreekandan on the recent cyber attack on the KKNPP network and the safety measures put in place in the wake of the incident that rattled project proponent Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Dr. Singh said a complete check of the administrative network of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant was done by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), along with the Computer and Information Security Advisory Group (CISAG) of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

“Certain measures for immediate and short-term implementation have been recommended. Several measures have been taken for further strengthening of Information Security in administrative networks like hardening of internet and administrative intranet connectivity, restriction on removable media, blocking of websites and IPs which have been identified with malicious activity, etc.,” he said.

Immediately after the cyber attack was brought to light by a cyber security expert, the KKNPP administration had declared that their “isolated network with firewalls” cannot be accessed through the internet from any part of the world, and hence, there was no need for panic.

Moreover, the strict ban on bringing communication gadgets, including mobile phones, WiFi devices and USBs, inside the KKNPP premises had further strengthened security, a statement from the KKNPP had claimed.

However, much to the embarrassment of the KKNPP administration, the NPCIL admitted within the next 24 hours that a “failed cyber attack” on its network did take place, prompting Opposition leaders and anti-nuclear groups to raise concerns about the safety of the reactors.