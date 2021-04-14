Tamil Nadu

In a week, TN police book over 2.25 lakh people for not wearing masks

An MTC checking inspector checking passengers for masks in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

Over 2.25 lakh cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks across the State from April 8, said police.

After polling concluded in the State, police along with other authorities have been enforcing safety protocols, particularly mask wearing. All wings of the police force are conducting awareness programmes and a drive against violators of COVID-19 norms, by booking cases and imposing fines from April 8.

As of Tuesday, 2,25, 680 cases have been booked against people who were found not wearing masks in public places. Of these, 4,874 cases were booked in Chennai city. On Tuesday alone, 46,333 cases were booked across the State, said police sources.

