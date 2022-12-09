  1. EPaper
IMD predicts heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

Holiday declared in many schools and colleges in the wake of rains due to cyclone Mandous

December 09, 2022 07:47 am | Updated 08:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flooded General Patters Road During the heavy rain in Chennai on December 9, 2022.

Flooded General Patters Road During the heavy rain in Chennai on December 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The IMD in its forecast at 7 a.m. predicted intense rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next three hours

Intense spells of rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, the IMD said.

It also predicted moderate rain at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruppattar, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Karur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Thiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts.

In the wake of the intense rain forecast, the Dindigul Collector declared holiday for schools and colleges in Karur district, Sirumalai and Kodaikanal regions. Also, holiday was declared for schools in Theni district and Krishnagiri Education district, which includes schools in Kaveripattinam, Mathur, Bargur, and Krishnagiri.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi District Collector K. Senthil Raj declares holiday for schools and colleges.

The Water Resources Department said it plans to release 100 cusecs of water from the Red Hills reservoir at 12 noon today as a precautionary measure. The Department is expecting more inflow from catchment areas due to the approaching Cyclone Mandous. At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 140 cusecs. About 100 cusecs of water would be released from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs as well at noon today

The WRD has started releasing 100 cusecs from Porur lake as well since this morning.

