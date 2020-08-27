IIT Madras to coordinate and offer crash courses to students in rural areas

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is coordinating a national effort to create crash courses for rural students that will be telecast on educational channels from Friday, August 28.
Around 300 hours of video lectures have been created by faculty from various central universities and will be telecast on NPTEL channel 11-18 till August 31. The schedule of the telecast will be available on DTH Swayam Prabha at https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/
The project was initiated by B.S. Balaji, assistant professor, School of Biotechnology, Jawaharlal Nehru University and supported by K. Mangala Sunder, head, Department of Chemistry at IIT Madras, who is also the chief coordinator of DTH Swayam Prabha.
With innovative teaching methodology that incorporates standardised protocols, the faculty has created lectures that places emphasis on conceptual understanding, problem solving approaches and case studies, apart from examples that have been worked out the officials said.
Lectures that last around 40-50 hours for a course have been condensed to 10-15 hours. They were created to meet the high academic standards that the University Grants Commission and other academic bodies set, besides conforming to the technical requirements of high definition broadcast, they added.
Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels that telecast educational programmes round the clock. The content is repeated several times during the day to enable students to choose a time of their convenience. The content is provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The web portal is maintained by Inflibnet Centre.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath