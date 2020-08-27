IIT Madras to coordinate and offer crash courses to students in rural areas

From Friday, video lectures will be aired on NPTEL channel

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is coordinating a national effort to create crash courses for rural students that will be telecast on educational channels from Friday, August 28.

Around 300 hours of video lectures have been created by faculty from various central universities and will be telecast on NPTEL channel 11-18 till August 31. The schedule of the telecast will be available on DTH Swayam Prabha at https://www.swayamprabha.gov.in/

The project was initiated by B.S. Balaji, assistant professor, School of Biotechnology, Jawaharlal Nehru University and supported by K. Mangala Sunder, head, Department of Chemistry at IIT Madras, who is also the chief coordinator of DTH Swayam Prabha.

With innovative teaching methodology that incorporates standardised protocols, the faculty has created lectures that places emphasis on conceptual understanding, problem solving approaches and case studies, apart from examples that have been worked out the officials said.

Lectures that last around 40-50 hours for a course have been condensed to 10-15 hours. They were created to meet the high academic standards that the University Grants Commission and other academic bodies set, besides conforming to the technical requirements of high definition broadcast, they added.

Swayam Prabha is a group of 32 DTH channels that telecast educational programmes round the clock. The content is repeated several times during the day to enable students to choose a time of their convenience. The content is provided by NPTEL, IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS. The web portal is maintained by Inflibnet Centre.