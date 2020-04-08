IAF airlifts 3,500 kg of medical equipment from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar

Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 3,500 kg of medical equipment from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar in an AN-32 aircraft for COVID-19 management in Odisha.

“An-32 aircraft, on April 6, 2020, airlifted personnel and 3500 kg of medical equipment of ICMR from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar for setting up of testing labs and facilities in Odisha,” said IAF in a statement issued from its Southern Air Command.

It said that the IAF was continuing its support in the fight against COVID-19 wherein medical supplies were being transported to equip State governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently.

During the last few days, the IAF had airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in North Eastern region and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said the statement.

The IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19, it said.