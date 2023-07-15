HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Honorary doctorate to be conferred on freedom fighter and Communist leader N. Sankaraiah

Madurai Kamaraj University will confer the honour on the veteran, who turned 102

July 15, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Freedom fighter and Communist veteran N. Sankaraiah.

Freedom fighter and Communist veteran N. Sankaraiah. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Freedom fighter and Communist leader N. Sankaraiah will be conferred an honorary doctorate by the Madurai Kamaraj University, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday. 

The announcement came on the day Mr. Sankaraiah turned 102.  The Chief Minister also greeted him on his birthday.

Mr. Stalin said Mr. Sankaraiah, who was the secretary of the State unit of the CPI(M), studied at the American College in Madurai but could not write his examinations because he was arrested by the British government. 

He was first arrested in 1941 when he was a final year student of the American college, and was released just 12 hours before August 15, 1947, when the country achieved independence. His long political career spanning over seven decades included nearly eight years in jail.  

He was elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the 1967, 1977 and 1980 elections.

Mr. Stalin said the government had received requests from various sections to confer a doctorate on Mr. Sankaraiah, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of the poor and Tamil society. 

The State government, in 2021, conferred on him the Thagaisal Tamil award when he completed 100 years. The award carried ₹10 lakh and a citation, but he donated the money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.