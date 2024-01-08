GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Holidays declared for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains

Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu districts have declared holiday on January 8

January 08, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu on January 7.

Heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu on January 7. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Districts in Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 8, due to heavy rains.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on January 8, 2023. Nagapattinam District Collector Johny Tom Varghese declared holiday for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Kilvelur taluks. However, educational institutions in Vedaranyam and Thirukuvalai taluks will function. Nagapattinam received rainfall of 16.7 cm from 8.30 a.m. of January 7 to 5.30 a.m. of January 8. Karaikal (12.2 cm), Puducherry (9.6 cm), Cuddalore (9.3 cm) and Ennore (9.2 cm) were among the places that received very heavy rains.

Following heavy rains, Tiruvarur Collector T. Charusree declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on January 8.

The Annamalai University also declared a holiday on January 8 owing to heavy rains. According to the circular issued by the registrar, all the examinations scheduled for January 8 in the university and its affiliated colleges will be postponed to a later date. The rescheduled examination date will be announced later.

Following heavy rains in Puducherry, the government declared holiday for schools and colleges on January 8.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the State on January 7.

This is coming close on the heels of many districts in south Tamil Nadu receiving widespread rains in December. Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, were battered by extremely heavy rainfall.

Before that, in the early December, Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc with many areas in the Chennai reporting receiving more than 120 mm of rain in the previous 24 hours, and some more than 250 mm. There were several reports of localised flooding and people stranded in places where the water refused to drain, together with a city-wide power cut.

