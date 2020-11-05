Guindy hospital opens mental health centre for COVID-19 patients

Some people develop fear and stress, resulting in depression

To address the mental health needs of patients admitted for treatment of COVID-19, the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, has opened a mental healthcare centre. Now, the hospital has 420 in-patients, with a daily admission figure of 70-100 patients testing positive for COVID-19.

K. Narayanasamy, director of Government Corona Hospital (National Institute of Ageing), said doctors found many patients isolated with anxiety and depression. Many were vague in their thoughts, restless, had insomnia, became agitated and required referral to the Institute of Mental Health.

“At the time of admission, we do an assessment of the patients. The assessment is done again on the third day and yet again on the sixth day. This is because patients are in hospital isolation and away from their families. They have worries about the disease and go on to become anxious.

Some develop fear and stress, resulting in sleeplessness and depression,” he said.

The hospital started by organising yoga and stress management sessions on a daily basis. Later, it established a library with 1,700 books and 10 daily newspapers. “To strengthen the mental health of patients, we have set up a mental health care centre,” he added.

The centre will treat anxiety disorders, insomnia, agitation, delirium and suicidal tendency in COVID-19 patients, reduce their stress and depression, check the worsening of chronic mental health conditions and provide counselling, guidance and advice during the pandemic for all, including healthcare personnel, a release said. In-patients can also walk into the centre for consultation during working hours.

Four persons will manage the centre — M.S. Jagadeesan, professor of psychiatry; M.D. Dinesh Babu, assistant professor; Geetha Jyothy A, senior resident; and a clinical psychologist.