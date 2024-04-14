GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Goods wagon derails near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur

April 14, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Kethandapatty village near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Sunday. 

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Kethandapatty village near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five wagons of an empty goods train derailed at Kethandapatty village near Jolarpet Railway Station in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Railway officials said that the goods train, with 38 wagons, was heading to Whitefield neighbourhood in Bengaluru. The wheels of five wagons disengaged from the track, derailing the train and also damaging the track. The incident happened at 5.45 p.m on Sunday.

Many commuters, who went away as it was a holiday and were returning home, were left stranded at Jolarpet Railway Station as services of the Arakkonam-bound passenger train were affected. Also, the incoming Dhanbad Express from Alappuzha (Kerala) was halted.

Several express trains, including Kaveri Express (Mysore - Chennai), Nilagiri Express (Chennai - Mettupalayam), Alleppey Express (Alleppey - Chennai) and Kovai Express (Coimbatore - Chennai Central) were delayed.

Immediately, a team of higher officials and engineering crew rushed to the spot. Restoration work is in progress in full swing and normality will be restored soon, officials said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.