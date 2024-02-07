Four-year-old girl undergoes surgery at city hospital for liver cancer

February 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A four-year-old girl with a large malignant tumour in the liver was recently operated upon at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. Swaminathan Sambandam, director, multiorgan transplant, advanced GI and HPB surgery, who led the team that operated on the girl, said: “This is a laparoscopic paediatric hepatobiliary surgery. This kind of paediatric surgeries are done very rarely in Chennai and it requires a multidisciplinary team and advanced infrastructure.”

She was admitted with complaints of fever and abdominal pain. Tests revealed a 15cm tumour in the liver (left hepatoblastoma). She underwent laparoscopic left hepatectomy and is currently on chemotherapy.

Dr. Swaminthan said: “This procedure stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the strength of our patient.”

Co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospitals Aravindan Selvaraj who commended the expertise of the doctor and his team said the hospital’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated medical professionals is a testament to their commitment to deliver exceptional healthcare.