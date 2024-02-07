GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-year-old girl undergoes surgery at city hospital for liver cancer

Child now on chemotherapy at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. “This procedure stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the strength of our patient,” says expert

February 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old girl with a large malignant tumour in the liver was recently operated upon at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani. Swaminathan Sambandam, director, multiorgan transplant, advanced GI and HPB surgery, who led the team that operated on the girl, said: “This is a laparoscopic paediatric hepatobiliary surgery. This kind of paediatric surgeries are done very rarely in Chennai and it requires a multidisciplinary team and advanced infrastructure.”  

She was admitted with complaints of fever and abdominal pain. Tests revealed a 15cm tumour in the liver (left hepatoblastoma). She underwent laparoscopic left hepatectomy and is currently on chemotherapy. 

Dr. Swaminthan said: “This procedure stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our medical team and the strength of our patient.”  

Co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospitals Aravindan Selvaraj who commended the expertise of the doctor and his team said the hospital’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and dedicated medical professionals is a testament to their commitment to deliver exceptional healthcare.  

Related Topics

health / private health care / cancer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.