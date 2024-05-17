GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four policemen transferred to armed reserve wing in Tiruvannamalai

Published - May 17, 2024 12:11 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Police (SP), Tiruvannamalai, K. Karthikeyan, on Thursday issued orders to transfer four police personnel including a Sub-Inspector (SI) to the armed reserve (AR) wing of the district police for manhandling a person near Vandavasi town.

The transferred cops— K. Ramu, 32, SI, and constables V. Ellappan, 39, S. Ramdoss, 45, and V. Senthilkumar, 34,— had been attached to the Law and Order wing of the Vandavasi South police before the transfer.

During a routine vehicle check led by SI Ramu on Theradi Street in Vandavasi town, B. Manikandan, 21, was fined for traffic violation as he had been found riding a two-wheeler with three passengers aboard, said the police. Manikandan objected to the fine imposition and phoned his friend, S. Balamurugan, 25, who claimed to be an advocate. An argument broke off between the SI and Balamurugan.

The Vandavasi South police registered a case against Balamurugan based on a complaint by SI Ramu. On the following day, May 13, a police search team cornered Balamurugan at Krishnavaram Kott Road near Vandavasi town.

A video shot during the incident went viral on social media. It showed the police search team manhandling Balamurugan in a police vehicle while he was being taken away. Following this, the four police personnel was transferred.

