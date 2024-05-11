GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department to hold public hearing on Draft Elephant Corridor Plan

Published - May 11, 2024 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department on Friday said public hearings will be conducted at each elephant range district on the Draft Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan for Tamil Nadu, which is uploaded on the department’s website for suggestions from the public and elephant experts.

In a statement, the department said that a strategic plan for connecting the fragmented habitats of elephants will be compiled with the cooperation of the public and based on the plan compiled for each corridor identified, a final Elephant Corridor Consolidation Plan will be prepared. Subsequently, the document will be submitted to the State government for consideration.

“All possible measures will be taken to avoid man-animal negative interactions and to ensure the safety of the local public. Therefore, people are requested not to believe the rumours or misinformation about the draft elephant corridor consolidation plan,” it said.

