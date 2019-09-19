FIR against medico in Theni for impersonation

In the wake of an alleged case of impersonation involving a first-year MBBS student of Government Theni Medical College, an FIR was filed against Udit Surya K.V. on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating. This was based on a complaint lodged by college dean A.K. Rajendran with the Gandamanur Vilakku police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) instructed all medical colleges to verify records of first-year MBBS students.

Fingerprinting of students will be mandatory from next year, according to officials.

The case surfaced after the dean received two emails on September 11 and 13 from a person identified as Ashok Krishnan from Chennai, complaining about Udit Surya K.V.

The email said that the boy had attempted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice and failed.

On his third attempt, he appeared for the exam in Mumbai and cleared it. However, the subsequent mail claimed that the boy, currently pursuing the course, was not the same person who appeared for the test, and alleged impersonation.

A team headed by the dean conducted an inquiry and forwarded the report to the DME. “Based on their suggestion, we have now lodged a complaint with the police. The boy has been absent for the past four days,” the dean said. The student had submitted a letter seeking to discontinue on September 13.

Police have filed charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under Sections 120(B), 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Superintendent of Police, Theni, V. Baskaran, said, “Preliminary investigation is on and the boy has been asked to appear before the investigating officer. Upon further investigation, Sections 468 and 471 may be added.”

R. Narayana Babu, DME in-charge, said the secretary of the Selection Committee had asked all medical colleges to cross-check details of students who have joined MBBS this year. “Next year, we will make fingerprints of students mandatory to avoid such incidents. We will have the photographs, signatures and fingerprints of students,” he added.