Federation to challenge the ban on online gaming

The Hindu Bureau October 19, 2022 21:22 IST

Taking action against the Tamil Nadu government’s ban on online gaming, the E-gaming Federation (EGF) is set to challenge the new law citing that it categorizes rummy and poker as games of chance.

In a statement, Sameer Barde, CEO of EGF, said: “After examining the Ordinance, we have decided to file a lawsuit as it categorises Rummy and Poker as games of chance. This is in dissonance with multiple legal judicial pronouncements including the recent judgment by the Madras High Court, which has clearly segregated games of skill and chance.”

“The Supreme Court and several High Courts have reaffirmed the status of skill-based games as legitimate business activity and Tamil Nadu must take cognizance of these judgments in developing an enabling gaming policy that safeguards players than resorting to a ban.”

The statement said that for the online skill gaming industry and for Tamil Nadu, the need of the hour was a comprehensive online gaming policy that protects players and ensures that only legitimate online skill-gaming operators offer their services while weeding out the ones who break the law.