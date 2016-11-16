engagements

SALEM

Sri Ayyappan Bajanai Mandal: Opening of the unique Rig Veda Adyayana Patasalai and annadhanam hall in the presence of Sri Krishna Premi Swamigal, Town Railway Station Road, 6 a.m.

Regional office of the Textile Commissioner, Coimbatore and Power loom Development and Export Promotion Council, Mumbai: Power loom textiles buyer-seller meet-2016, , J. N. Mahal, Tiruchi Main Road, Gugai, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TANGEDCO: Power consumers’ grievances day meeting, office of the Executive Engineer, Salem West, 4 p.m.

Sona College of Technology: Faculty development programme on ‘stress management, 9.30 a.m.

Jamathul Ulama Sabai units of Salem, Dharmapuri and Namakkal districts and Tamil Nadu Masjids United Jamath Confederation: Shariat conference, KMB Marriage hall, 9.30 a.m.; pattimanram, 3 p.m.; awareness programme

for women, 5 p.m.

TIRUCHENGODE

Department of Civil Supplies: LPG consumers grievances day meeting, RDO office, 3 p.m.

TANGEDCO: Power consumers grievances day meeting, office of the Executive Engineer, 3 p.m.

RASIPURAM

Muthayammal

Memorial College of Arts and Science, Kakkaveri: Staff development programme,

3.30 p.m.

Erode

Bannari Amman Institute of Technology: ISO 9001:2015 awareness programme, 9 a.m.