HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DVAC files 10,000 page chargesheet against former T.N. minister K.P. Anbalagan in disproportionate assets case

This is the first case in which a chargesheet has been filed against a former AIADMK minister since the DMK government took over; the case was initially pegged at ₹11.32 crore but was later revised to ₹45.2 crore; Mr. Anabalagan, the Palacode MLA, has been charged along with several of his family members and close associates

May 22, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
The chargesheet by the DVAC brought against former AIADMK minister K. P. Anbalagan

The chargesheet by the DVAC brought against former AIADMK minister K. P. Anbalagan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a 10,000 page chargesheet against former AIADMK minister and sitting MLA of Palacode Assembly constituency K.P. Anbalagalan, and his family, in a disproportionate assets case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Dharmapuri, on Monday.

The chargesheet was filed on the disproportionate assets case that was initially pegged at ₹11,32,95,755 crore but was later revised to ₹45,20,53,363 crore in the form of movable and immovable assets, during the course of the investigation.

ALSO READ
Former Higher Education Minister Anbalagan’s DVAC case — what the FIR says

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and provisions of the Indian Penal Code, on January 2022, was asked to be expedited by court. It is the first case in which a chargehsheet has been filed against a former AIADMK minister in the Edappadi K. Palaniswami cabinet, since the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took charge.

According to the DVAC, Mr. Anbalagan, his wife A. Malliga, his sons A. Sasimohan and A. Chandramohan, were investigated in the assets case to the tune of ₹11.32 crore that was disproportionate to their known sources of income. The investigation led to a probe in 58 different places, leading to the discovery of various incriminating documents.

ALSO READ
Minister K.P. Anbalagan’s affidavit shows manifold increase in income of wife, son

The DVAC said that the probe also led to acquisition of assets worth ₹45.20 crore in the form of “buildings, bank balances, business investments, landed property, machinery, ornaments, and vehicles in the name of the family members,” and that the “ill-gotten money was circulated in a trust named ‘Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust.’ This disproportionate acquisition was aided by Mr. Anbalagan’s close relatives P. Ravisankar, P. Saravanan and R. Saravanakumar and close associates C. Manickam, M. Malliga and S.S. Dhanapal, the DVAC alleged. 

According to the DVAC, Mr. Anbalagan, a two-time minister in the AIADMK cabinet, with his last long stint as Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister, “could not account satisfactorily” for his wealth from his known sources of income.

The co-accused and aides include Mr. Anbalagan’s two nephews, son-in law, former town panchayat president of Karimangalam and a school correspondent, along with the Saraswathi Pachiappan Educational and Charitable Trust.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery / state politics / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.