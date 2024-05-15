GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Drinking water unit closed

Published - May 15, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, seized the stock at an unauthorised packaged drinking water unit in Salavathy village, Tindivanam during a raid on Wednesday.

A press release said a total stock of 475 packaged drinking water containers bearing labels marked with spurious ISI mark and about three lakh labels with spurious ISI mark were also seized.

The manufacturer did not have a valid BIS licence and was found to have violated the BIS Act 2016. Consumers may verify the authenticity of BIS standard mark through BIS Care mobile application. They may also inform BIS about misuse of the ISI mark, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.