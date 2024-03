March 07, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Shimla Muthuchozhan, who contested as the DMK candidate against former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the R.K. Nagar constituency during the 2016 Assembly election, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, joined the AIADMK in the presence of the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Ms Muthchozhan is the daughter-in-law of former Social Welfare Minister, S.P. Sarguna Pandian, who served the DMK cabinet headed by M. Karunanidhi during 1996-2001.