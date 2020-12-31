DMK leader urges Prime Minister to warn Sri Lanka on abolition of provincial councils

DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to stop abolition of provincial councils in Sri Lanka, claiming it would destroy the self-respect of the Tamils in the country.
“The Prime Minister should warn that the move would affect the relationship between India and Sri Lanka. The abolition is part of the Sri Lankan government’s attempt to make Tamils a secondary citizen,” he said in a statement.
Mr. Baalu charged that ever since the Rajapaksa brothers have come to power, they have deprived Tamils of their rights, self-respect and dignity and it was a matter of concern that the BJP government at the centre remained has remained a mute spectator.
“Abolition of provincial councils is against the 13th Amendment enacted based on the Indo-Sri Lankan accord. It is shocking that the External Affairs Ministry and the National Security Advisor remain silent when an agreement signed with India is subjected to question,” he said.
