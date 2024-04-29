GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

April 29, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students forming circles at Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School, Thenkarai near Tirupattur

Students forming circles at Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School, Thenkarai near Tirupattur | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Zero Shadow Day

Zero Shadow Day saw a special event at Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School, Thenkarai, Tirupattur taluk in Sivaganga district, on April 16. Students learned about this unique event when the sun is directly overhead, causing objects to cast no shadows. They formed circles, observing objects with no shadows when the sun reached its highest point. They were fascinated to witness firsthand how objects cast no shadows during Zero Shadow Day when the sun was at its zenith. It was incredible to see nature’s wonders up close and learn about the science behind it.

Placement Day in progress at Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar

Placement Day in progress at Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

310 students get job offers

Placement Day was organised by Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, on April 24. More than 70 companies recruited 310 students. A. Kaliyamurthy, retired Superintendent of Police, was the chief guest. In his address, he spoke about the sacrifices made by parents to provide their children the best education possible and their tireless efforts. As a token of appreciation, he awarded certificates and memento to the placed students and their parents.

Maria Johnson from Liberal with the faculty and VC of Alagappa University, Karaikudi

Maria Johnson from Liberal with the faculty and VC of Alagappa University, Karaikudi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Liberian student gets placement

Maria Johnson from Liberia, West Africa, about to complete her M.B.A (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) programme at Alagappa University, Karaikudi has been selected at Alagappa University. Registrar A.Senthilrajan, HoD V.Sivakumar and Assistant Professors P. Rajan Chinna and V.A. Anand congratulated her when she met the VC to convey the message.

A final-year student of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur who has been selected to do a programme at Tamkang University, Taiwan

A final-year student of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur who has been selected to do a programme at Tamkang University, Taiwan | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Student goes to Taiwan varsity

Vadlamudi Venkata Naveen, a BTech-CSE final-year student of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur has been selected to do one semester at Tamkang University, Taiwan, under semester Exchange Programme.

