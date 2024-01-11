GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmapuri police register case against Annamalai for promoting enmity

The cases were slapped against the BJP leader over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Paapireddipatty

January 11, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of BJP State chief K. Annamalai

File picture of BJP State chief K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Dharmapuri police registered a case against the BJP President K. Annamalai under three sections of the IPC pertaining to promoting religious enmity and provocation to public peace and committing ill-will between classes of people in place of worship. 

The cases were slapped against the BJP leader over his altercation with a group of Christian youth, who had objected to his entry into the church during his rally En Mann En Makkal outside St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Paapireddipatty on Sunday.  

Mr. Annamalai had during his rally made a bid to enter the church and garland the statue of Mary. However, Christian youth gathered there raised slogans and objected to his entry into the church.  

However, the BJP leader got into an altercation with them, asking if the church was in their name and what would they do if he rallied 10,000 people and staged a dharna.  

A complaint was made by a 28-year-old Karthik of P. Pallipatty against the BJP president. Acting on the complaint, police registered cases under three Sections 153(A)(a), 504, 505(2) of the IPC.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.