TN to resume daily classes for students from Jan. 3

Regular classes on all working days (without any batch wise rotation) for students of Classes VI to XII, colleges and industrial training institutes (ITIs) will resume from January 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Monday.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, revellers would not be allowed entry into beaches on December 31 and January 1. The existing ban on organising social, cultural and political meetings with public participation would continue, the State Government said while extending lockdown restrictions till December 31 with further relaxations.

More relaxations

In addition to the existing restrictions and relaxations, all swimming pools would be allowed to function and auditoriums could host permitted events, Mr. Stalin said in the release.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai to review the COVID-19 situation across the State, and discussed the measures and precautions that are being taken in view of the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Department P. Senthil Kumar, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan and senior officials participated.

Safety protocols

The Government reiterated the need for adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. Mr Stalin stressed on the theme ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination-COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.’ In view of the forthcoming festival season, he appealed to the people to follow COVID norms and get themselves vaccinated at the camps being organised by the district administration and the Health Department.