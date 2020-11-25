Tamil Nadu

Watch | Cyclone Nivar: scenes from across Tamil Nadu

Incessant heavy rainfall lashed several areas in and around Chennai as the severe cyclonic storm Nivar approached closer to the coast on Wednesday. According to the Indian Met Department, Nivar is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26.

Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 2:04:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/cyclone-nivar-scenes-from-across-tamil-nadu/article33175755.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY