Cyclone Nivar | List of emergency numbers

The severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. According to the Indian Met Department, Nivar is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have declared public holiday and advised people to stay at home.

The following are the emergency numbers for the public during the impact of the Cyclone Nivar.

Puducherry Helpline

Apart from the general number 100, 101, 112, and 1031, the police control rooms will redirect distress calls to the department concerned, 104 is for medical and 108 for ambulance support and 1070 and 1077 emergency natural disaster relief.

The Electricity Department can be reached on 2339532 or toll-free line 1800-425-1912. The public can also message on WhatsApp (9489080401).

Karaikal: Free helpline numbers - 1070/ 1077, Control Room - 04368 - 228801 227704, Whatsapp number - 99438 06263.

Tamil Nadu Helpline numbers

People can dial toll free number 1077 for any assistance.

Here are the district-wise numbers

Cuddalore: District Collectorate -04142 220700/233933/221383/221113; Revenue Divisional Office - 04142-231284

Chidambaram: Sub-Collector Office 04144-222256/290037

Vriddhachalam: Sub-Collector Office 04143-260248.

Tiruvarur: WhatsApp number 93453 36838

Pudukottai: 04322-222207

Chennai Helplines

Here's a list of helpline numbers of various depts

Chennai Corporation: 04425384530

24X7 control room: 1913

Flood control: 044-24331074

Chennai MetroWater: 04428454040/04445674567

Ambulance service: 108/ 04428888105/ 7338895011

Electricity board

Chennai South-I: 9445850434/04424713988

Chennai South II: 9499050188/ 04423713631

Chengalpet: 9444099437/ 04427522119

Kancheepuram: 9445858740/ 04427282300

Chennai North: 9445850929/ 04428521833

Chennai Central: 9445449217/04428224423

Chennai West: 9445850500/04426151153