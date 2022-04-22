Court acquits 20 accused in Marakkanam violence case

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 18:34 IST

The judge says the prosecution has failed to prove its case

The Second Additional District Court in Tindivanam on Friday acquitted all 20 accused in the 2013 Marakkanam violence case for lack of evidence. A clash broke out at Marakkanam, a coastal town in Villupuram district, between the Dalit residents and PMK workers who were going to attend the Chithra Pournami Youth Festival, organised by the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent organisation of the party, at Mamallapuram on April 25, 2013. Over half-a-dozen tenements and 11 vehicles, including nine buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation, were stoned and torched. The Marakkanam police investigated the case and filed a charge sheet against 20 persons, all belonging to the PMK. Judge V. Sutha acquitted the prime accused, S. Jaishankar, and 19 others on the ground that the prosecution had failed to prove its case.



