Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Minister critical, CM visits him at hospital

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Agriculture R. Doraikannu, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13, remains critical on ventilator and Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support at Kauvery Hospital.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accompanied by ministers D. Jayakumar and C. Vijaya Baskar, visited the hospital on Sunday to enquire about his health condition and interacted with his family members.

A statement issued by the hospital on Sunday said that the minister, who is 72-years-old, has multiple comorbidities and his latest CT scans showed that 90 % of his lungs has been affected.

It further said that he is on ventilator and ECMO support and was receiving maximal support from a panel of specialist doctors.