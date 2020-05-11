Coronavirus | Draft safety guidelines to allow opening of hair salons, says VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday demanded that the State government frame guidelines to operate hair salons as continued closure affected around 5 lakh barbers.
In a statement, he said it was “funny” that the government thought that COVID-19 can only be spread via hair salons. According to him, around 2 lakh hair salons employed an estimated 5 lakh workers.
“For the last 50 days, they haven’t had any income. Since they have not had any opportunity to go to work, their families are struggling. They all are not registered in the hair stylist welfare board. There are only 17,300 registered members and the ₹2,000 relief announced by the State government has reached only a few thousands,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.
He added that that the workers said the State need not give them relief but allow them to get back to work.
