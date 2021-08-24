Contractor held over boy’s electrocution

Four days after a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while erecting a DMK iron flagpole on the Villupuram-Mambalapattu road, the Villupuram West Police on Tuesday arrested the contractor S. Venkatesan, 38, of Anangur near here on charges of negligence and engaging a minor for the work.

The victim E. Dinesh of Rahim Layout was studying in class VIII in the Government High School in Villupuram. The boy, along with a few others, went to erect flag posts in front of a marriage hall when the iron post came into contact with a live cable and died on the spot.

A case was booked against Venkatesan under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Venkatesan will be remanded to custody.