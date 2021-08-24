Tamil Nadu

Contractor held over boy’s electrocution

Four days after a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while erecting a DMK iron flagpole on the Villupuram-Mambalapattu road, the Villupuram West Police on Tuesday arrested the contractor S. Venkatesan, 38, of Anangur near here on charges of negligence and engaging a minor for the work.

The victim E. Dinesh of Rahim Layout was studying in class VIII in the Government High School in Villupuram. The boy, along with a few others, went to erect flag posts in front of a marriage hall when the iron post came into contact with a live cable and died on the spot.

A case was booked against Venkatesan under Section 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said Venkatesan will be remanded to custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 11:50:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/contractor-held-over-boys-electrocution/article36089207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY