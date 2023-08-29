HamberMenu
Complete road development projects before monsoon: Udhayanidhi Stalin

August 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday directed officials in Cuddalore to speed up the work and ensure that the road development projects in the district were completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Mr. Udhayanidhi inspected the road work from Pachayankuppam to Kaikalthonithurai near Cuddalore carried out under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development scheme at an estimate of ₹75.8 lakh. He also checked whether the road was laid as per the prescribed standards.

He later chaired a meeting with officials at the Cuddalore Collectorate to review the implementation of various schemes in the district and directed them to ensure that the welfare measures of the government reached the last mile.

“The officials should give special attention to the grievances on educational and medical needs and prioritise the petitions of persons with disabilities and senior citizens and resolve them on time. Preference should be given to issues put forth by MPs, MLAs and representatives of local bodies,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and senior officials participated.

