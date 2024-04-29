GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector advises residents to remain indoors in the afternoons

April 29, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has advised people to stay indoors from noon to 3 p.m. in view of the prevailing extreme weather conditions.

Quoting the India Meteorological Department, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said in a release that a heat wave will prevail and asked people not to panic. To keep themselves protected from the scorching sun and heat waves, people should follow the guidelines, he said.

The release also asked people not to come out of their houses in the afternoon, unless necessary. He stressed on the need to consume adequate water throughout the day and also take Oral Rehydration Solution. Also, prepare buttermilk, lassi and lemon juice at home and consume them to prevent dehydration.

Carrying drinking water while travelling, approaching a doctor in case of dizziness or health related issues immediately are among the other safety tips given by the administration.

The release cautioned people against letting children alone in cars, as intense heat could affect them. He asked people to wear cotton dresses, caps, carry water bottles, and an umbrella while leaving the house. Since fire accidents could occur, people living on top floors of buildings or huts should keep themselves away from electric lines.

