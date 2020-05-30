Tamil Nadu

CMC diagnostic centre gets an upgrade

Medical centre to commences operation from June 1

The CMC Diagnostic Centre at Sathuvachari is being upgraded into a health centre offering services exclusively to the people of Vellore.

The 'Shalom Family Medicine Centre’, complete with attending physicians, rooms for minor procedures, a full-fledged pharmacy, ECG facility and a blood collection facility will start functioning from June 1.

Family Medicine specialists, who manage most health problems in a family across all age groups, will be available to see patients from Monday to Friday. The blood sample collection facility will function from 7 to 11 a.m. and the centre initially will function from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with plans to extend it further in the near future.

According to a spokesperson from the hospital, the facilities available include a treatment room for managing minor emergencies, minor trauma, dressings, injection and IV fluids and electronic medical records with records of all previous visits to CMC, including admissions. The blood collection facility collects samples at the centre and sends it to the main hospital laboratory for testing.

