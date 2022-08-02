CM Stalin congratulates Indian judokas for medals in Commonwealth Games
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin extended greetings to Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar who bagged medals in Judo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday, congratulated the Indian judokas who won medals in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congratulations to Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar for their silver medal and bronze medal respectively in Judo. Extremely happy with the way our weight-lifters are performing at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Congrats to Harjinder Kaur who extended India’s glorious run in Weight-lifting with her well-deserved.”
