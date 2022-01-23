CM inaugurates 17 projects, lays foundation stone for five more

They have been implemented at a cost of ₹662.22 crore; new projects at ₹8.93 cr.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated 17 completed projects and laid the foundation stone for five more being implemented by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a cost of ₹671.15 crore on Saturday through video-conferencing.

An official release said that the 17 completed projects have been implemented at a cost of ₹662.22 crore and the five new projects would cost ₹8.93 crore.

With 48.45% of the total population in Tamil Nadu living in urban areas, there is a need to create infrastructure that would satisfy the economic needs and provide opportunities to all sections of the society in a sustainable manner.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has implemented combined drinking water scheme in Palladam (Tiruppur district) for 155 rural settlements, Thanthoni Union in Karur district for 274 rural settlements, Pollachi (South), Pollachi (North) and Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore district for 212 rural settlements.

The combined drinking water scheme has also been implemented in 28 rural settlements in Rayakottai in Krishnagiri district. Storm Water Drain project was inaugurated for Manachanallur and S. Kannanur in Tiruchi district, Perunthurai and Vallam municipalities in Erode district and Thanjavur district.

He also inaugurated a sewage water treatment plant in Thoothukudi Corporation built by the municipal administration.

As a part of the Smart City plan, Thoothukudi Corporation also got a Transport Park and Science Park. The Chief Minister also inaugurated Water Supply Improvement Scheme in Namakkal Municipality.

The five new projects inaugurated by Chief Minister Stalin are a library and knowledge centre on Tiruvallur Road at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, upgrading Urban Community Health Centre at a cost of ₹1.40 crore on Kamala Nehru Hospital Road in Dindigul Corporation.

He also inaugurated a housing scheme for urban homeless persons in Nehru Nagar and a library and knowledge centre in Kamaraj colony in Hosur, Krishnagiri district at a cost of ₹1.03 crore and ₹2.5 crore respectively. Hosur is all set to get a modernised fuel-based crematorium.