Chief Minister condoles death of physician

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday condoled the death of K.V. Thiruvengadam, physician and teacher of medicine. “His death is a big loss to the field of medicine,” Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The Chief Minister said the Central government had recognised his achievements and had honoured him with Padma Shri. He had also won a number of other awards, including the Dr. B.C. Roy Award, he added.

“He stamped his footprint in the medical field with his hardwork and talent. I express my condolences to his family members and the medical community,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

