Chennai sees a marginal rise in cases

Tamil Nadu records 1,756 fresh infections; number of samples tested increases by around 12,000

Chennai recorded a marginal rise in fresh COVID-19 cases as 164 persons tested positive on Wednesday. Across the State, the daily tally of cases saw a slight dip, from 1,767 to 1,756.

In fact, the number of samples tested in the last 24 hours increased by around 12,000. A total of 1,55,997 samples were tested, as against 1,43,310 samples on Tuesday.

Chennai’s daily caseload increased from 139 to 164. The daily case count has been erratic in the last few days. Chengalpattu, where the daily caseload dropped below 100 a few days, again recorded a little over 100 cases. A total of 117 persons tested positive.

Coimbatore and Erode districts registered a slight variation in the number of fresh cases, compared with the previous day. There were 179 cases in Coimbatore and 140 in Erode. Barring these four districts, the remaining 34 districts had fewer than 100 cases each. Salem recorded 92 cases, while Thanjavur’s daily case count dropped to 78 and Tiruppur had 80 cases.

The State’s overall case tally stood at 25,53,805. A total of 29 persons, including a teenager, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 33,995. A 17-year-old girl from Chennai who had no co-morbidities was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on July 20. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26 and died of COVID-19 pneumonia the next day.

Twenty-two districts had no deaths. Salem recorded five deaths, while there were four deaths in Coimbatore and three in Chennai.

The State’s active caseload dropped to 21,521. There were 1,917 patients in Coimbatore, followed by 1,474 in Chennai and 1,351 in Erode. A total of 2,394 people, including 207 in Coimbatore, 186 in Erode and 163 in Chennai, were discharged.

Tamil Nadu received a total of 7,97,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday — 5,81,270 doses of Covishield and 2,15,810 of Covaxin.

Another 2,33,002 people, including 1,35,976 in the 18-44 age group were inoculated, taking the overall coverage in government centres to 2,03,12,889.