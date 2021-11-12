Chennai receives 5.5 times more rainfall than normal

IMD forecasts new depression in Bay of Bengal on November 15.

Chennai received nearly five-and-a-half times more than normal rainfall in November over the past six days.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the city has received 46cm of rainfall between November 7 and November 12. This is nearly 491% more than normal quota of 8cm in the city.

Similarly, the State had recorded an overall of 10cm of rainfall during the recent rainspell triggered by the depression, which is 142% excess of the normal for the week.

New system

After over three days of relentless rains, the city had a welcome break on Friday. However, while Thursday’s depression had weakened into a low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, the Meteorological department has predicted that another fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman sea by Saturday. It may intensify into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15 (Monday).

On the fresh weather system likely to gain strength, Mr. Balachandran said: “The region where it would have its impact is being monitored. It would depend on the movement and intensification of the weather system.”

This weekend, rain bands may largely shift to other districts as a trough runs from coastal Andhra Pradesh to Comorin area across Rayalaseema and interior TN. Heavy rains are possible in isolated places over 18 districts such as Kanniyakumari, Vellore, Coimbatore, Madurai and Namakkal on Saturday.

On Friday, many weather stations across the State received light rains, including Valparai and Yercaud, till 5.30 p.m. During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Suralacode in Kanniyakumari received the day’s highest rainfall of 15 cm.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation officials, of the 529 flooded localities, more than 300 areas continued to experience flooding in the city on Friday. Residents of T.Nagar, Pattalam and Pulianthope noted that water level had slightly receded. but their localities remained inundated since Sunday and power is yet to be restored in some flooded areas.

Subways, including those in Vyasarpadi, Madley subway and Duraiswamy subway, remained closed due to waterlogging. Nearly seven arterial roads in Chennai such as Pulianthope-Dr.Ambedkar Road and Sivaswamy Salai, Mylapore and Perumbakkam High Road, Sholinganallur were closed for traffic on Friday, said a release from Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

A total of 13 arterial roads, including TTK Road near Eldams Road, Bazullah Road, North Usman Road and Vepery High Road, were waterlogged. However, traffic was allowed in these stretches and the water was pumped in some of these roads.

As inflow decreased into Red Hills and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, the water discharge was reduced to 2,500 cubic feet per second (cusecs) and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

Chennai Corporation officials had also sought to decrease water discharge from Red Hills as residential areas in Manali were flooded. Nearly two lakh residents were alerted about water release from Chembarambakkam along Adyar river.

However, water discharge from Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district was increased steadily to 18,000 cusecs on Friday due to inflow from Andhra Pradesh and catchment areas. This led to flooding of areas along Kosasthalaiyar. Meanwhile, Chennai is likely to experience light to moderate rains in some areas during the weekend.