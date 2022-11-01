Tamil Nadu

Watch | Chennai rains: Scenes from across the city

On October 31, overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall continued on November 1 as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas. Following heavy rain, authorities declared holiday for schools and colleges in about nine districts.


