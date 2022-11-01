Watch | Chennai rains: Scenes from across the city

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 19:28 IST

A video on Chennai rains that left many areas across the city inundated.

On October 31, overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu. Rainfall continued on November 1 as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas. Following heavy rain, authorities declared holiday for schools and colleges in about nine districts.



