Centre clears proposal for 525 electric buses in Tamil Nadu

The Central government has cleared a proposal to allot 525 electric buses to Tamil Nadu. However, Chennai will have to wait as the Centre is yet to grant sanction to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to purchase electric buses.

At a board meeting of the transport corporations chaired by Transport Secretary B. Chandramohan that concluded on Friday, various measures of revenue augmentation, improving passenger growth, payment of unpaid pensions and other issues were discussed.

The meeting also took stock of the status of the electric buses planned in the State. According to a press release, the Central government has cleared the proposal by allotting 525 electric buses to Tamil Nadu transport corporations, except the MTC.

The Transport department has also signed an agreement with KfW, a development bank in Germany, to purchase and operate 10,000 Bharat Stage VI-complied new buses all over the State. This move was also discussed. The board also decided to allot funds to for modernisebus depots in the State. In Chennai, the MTC has proposed to develop 16 of the 31 bus depots under the Smart City mission.

The State Transport Corporations (STC) were also asked to complete safety audits in all 321 bus depots in the State, including the MTC at the earliest. The meeting was held in the Secretariat from November 18 to 22, in which managing directors and senior officials of the eight STCs participated.