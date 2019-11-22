Tamil Nadu

Centre clears proposal for 525 electric buses in Tamil Nadu

An electric bus flagged off on a trial basis in August this year

An electric bus flagged off on a trial basis in August this year   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

more-in

Chennai however, will have to wait, as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has not yet been granted sanction

The Central government has cleared a proposal to allot 525 electric buses to Tamil Nadu. However, Chennai will have to wait as the Centre is yet to grant sanction to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to purchase electric buses.

At a board meeting of the transport corporations chaired by Transport Secretary B. Chandramohan that concluded on Friday, various measures of revenue augmentation, improving passenger growth, payment of unpaid pensions and other issues were discussed.

The meeting also took stock of the status of the electric buses planned in the State. According to a press release, the Central government has cleared the proposal by allotting 525 electric buses to Tamil Nadu transport corporations, except the MTC.

The Transport department has also signed an agreement with KfW, a development bank in Germany, to purchase and operate 10,000 Bharat Stage VI-complied new buses all over the State. This move was also discussed. The board also decided to allot funds to for modernisebus depots in the State. In Chennai, the MTC has proposed to develop 16 of the 31 bus depots under the Smart City mission.

The State Transport Corporations (STC) were also asked to complete safety audits in all 321 bus depots in the State, including the MTC at the earliest. The meeting was held in the Secretariat from November 18 to 22, in which managing directors and senior officials of the eight STCs participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Chennai
public transport
greens
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 4:10:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/centre-clears-proposal-for-525-electric-buses-in-tamil-nadu/article30047991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY