GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Busting myths, building awareness on ENT care

The doctors addressed the effect of deficiencies, the need for healthy lifestyles, and the importance of overall physical health in ensuring ENT health. They suggested though regular ENT checkups are not required, it is important that the symptoms associated with ENT complaints are not ignored

January 30, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu together hosted a webinar on “ENT Cares and Concerns: Myths and Realities”. Eminent doctors Mary Kurien (Senior Consultant and Head of ENT, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore), Preethy Mary (Consultant, Dept of ENT, Head & Neck, Vestibular medicine and Cochlear Implant services, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi) and Nadia Fasal (Consultant ENT surgeon, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore) were the speakers. Yashasvini Rajeshwar (Founder and CEO, Auxo Hub) moderated the session.

Dr. Mary started the proceedings, laying out the broader context of the webinar. She explained the basic anatomy of the ear and common causes of ear pain and concerns around tonsillitis. The participants were cautioned against taking ear health lightly.

Dr. Preethy focused on deafness and balance disorders. Questions relating to tinnitus and headphone use were clarified. She stressed on the importance of attending to hearing loss among older family members. She cautioned against the tendency to treat hearing among children lightly. The solutions and modern medicine available that offer cure to the hearing loss was highlighted.

Dr. Nadia’s focus was on the nose and snoring. The topic included allergies, sinusitis, antibiotic use, and nosebleeds. She also spoke about misconception on home remedies and myths around “hot” and “cold” foods. Importance of medical attention was encouraged.

The doctors also addressed the effect of deficiencies, the need for healthy lifestyles, and the importance of overall physical health in ensuring ENT health. At the end of webinar, doctors suggested though regular ENT checkups are not required, it is important that the symptoms associated with ENT complaints are not ignored.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.