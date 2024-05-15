GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Blood donation clinic inaugurated on CMC’s Ranipet campus

Published - May 15, 2024 06:16 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police (SP) D. V. Kiran Shruthi inaugurated a blood donation clinic and a road safety campaign at the Christian Medical College (CMC) on its Ranipet campus on Wednesday.

The initiative was part of CMC’s proactive step towards promoting road safety awareness among the public. The road safety campaign was aimed for the collaborative efforts between law enforcement and community institutions to create safer roads.

Dr. Vikram Mathews, director, CMC, expressed gratitude towards all participants and stakeholders for their unwavering support and commitment towards promoting road safety. He reiterated CMC’s dedication to serving the community, not only through medical interventions but also through proactive initiatives aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public welfare.

Ms. Shruthi also flagged off a bike rally, organized by CMC staff, on the campus on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway. More than 150 volunteers participated in the rally. On the occasion, I. Rajesh, Medical Superintendent, Dheepak Selvaraj, Associate Director, and Jeyalinda, Associate Nursing Superintendent, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.