Blood donation camp held

In connection with the World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp was organised at BHEL Township Hospital on Friday. It was organised by the Ranipet branch of Indian Medical Association with the help of Government HQ Hospital, Walajapet and BHEL Township Hospital.
The camp was inaugurated by C. Murthy, Executive Director, BHEL Ranipet. Altogether, 68 BHEL employees donated blood in the camp. Joy Alexander, AGM (HR), BHEL, Dr. Mallika Rajendran, Medical Superintendent, BHEL Hospital, members of the Ranipet branch of IMA and District Health Officials were present on the BHEL hospital premises. Geetha Lysander, president of IMA, Ranipet, thanked BHEL authorities for making this camp a grand success by providing infrastructure and arranging donors for this noble cause.
