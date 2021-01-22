Tamil Nadu

Armed gang robs 25kg of gold from Muthoot Finance in Hosur

The manager, and the four staff inside the office, were attacked at gun point before the office lockers were looted   | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

In a robbery in broad daylight, Muthoot Finance, the private gold loan financing firm, was robbed of over 25 kg (25,091 grams) of gold worth around ₹7 crore at gun-point, by a six-member gang on Friday. ₹96,000 in cash was also stolen from its offices.

Six masked men, wearing helmets entered the finance company at 9.30 a.m., soon after the office opened for business on Friday. According to the police, the men first beat up the security guard and took him inside, where five other staff members and three customers were present. The manager, and the four staff members in the office, were attacked at-gun point before the office lockers were looted.

Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar visited the scene of crime and is holding an inquiry.

