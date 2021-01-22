Armed gang robs 25kg of gold from Muthoot Finance in Hosur

In a robbery in broad daylight, Muthoot Finance, the private gold loan financing firm, was robbed of over 25 kg (25,091 grams) of gold worth around ₹7 crore at gun-point, by a six-member gang on Friday. ₹96,000 in cash was also stolen from its offices.
Six masked men, wearing helmets entered the finance company at 9.30 a.m., soon after the office opened for business on Friday. According to the police, the men first beat up the security guard and took him inside, where five other staff members and three customers were present. The manager, and the four staff members in the office, were attacked at-gun point before the office lockers were looted.
Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar visited the scene of crime and is holding an inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath