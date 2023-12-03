Applications invited for epigraphy and archaeology diploma courses

December 03, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The International Institute of Tamil Studies’ one-year diploma course in epigraphy and archaeology will commence from January 2024.

The course will focus on Tamil history, literature, language, culture, and art. Candidates will receive training in reading the inscription, transcription, and documentation. Aspirants may download the applications from www.ulakaththamizh.in. The course will be taught on Sundays (full time) in the institute.

Candidates must have passed Class X. There is no age limit to apply for the course. The cost of application is ₹100 and admission fee is ₹3,000. Candidates will be provided an identification card for ₹100. The fee can be paid as a demand draft in the name of The Director, International Institute of Tamil Studies along with filled application forms or by cash in person.

The last date for applications is 5 p.m. on December 29. Date of commencement of classes will be informed on the institute’s website. For details, contact the institute on working days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 044-22542992 and 9500012272.