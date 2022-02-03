Tamil Nadu

Applications invited for BSNL franchisee

Sealed applications are invited to select BSNL franchisee for selling BSNL SIM cards and recharge coupons in Vandavasi - Tiruvethipuram territory of Vellore business area in Tamil Nadu Telecom circle through Expression of Interest (Eol) up to 2 p.m. on February 21.

According to a press release, interested persons can contact for further details, Assistant General Manager (Sales Marketing) on 94861 03994; Junior Telecom Officer (Sales) 9486100962. Please visit the website http://www.tamilnadu.bsnl. co. in /tenderlistCircle.aspx


