Alliance partners from T.N. to attend NDA meet

Ahead of a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders two days before the counting of votes on May 23, alliance partners from Tamil Nadu are expected to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday.

AIADMK convenor and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam left for Delhi on Monday evening, while party co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will reach the national capital on Tuesday.

PMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Anbumani Ramadoss will be leaving for Delhi on Tuesday morning to take part in the meeting.

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that besides leaders of the AIADMK and the PMK, DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant and deputy general secretary L.K. Sudheesh, Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy and Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan, among others, would be taking part in the meeting.