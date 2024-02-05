GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK to stage demo against DMK leader A Raja for remarks on MGR

February 05, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK will stage a demonstration in Avinashi on February 9 to protest against the reported objectionable observations of former Union Minister and DMK leader A. Raja, regarding the AIADMK’s founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

The stir will be led by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Avinashi has been chosen as it falls within the Lok Sabha constituency of Nilgiris, which is being represented by Mr. Raja.

Meanwhile, the AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, demanded that steps be taken immediately to rescue fishermen, hailing from Kasimedu here, who had been lodged in a Pakistan jail for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.